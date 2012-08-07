FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tereos unit raises 148 mln euros in capital hike
August 7, 2012

Tereos unit raises 148 mln euros in capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil-based sugar, ethanol and starch maker Tereos Internacional raised 148 million euros ($183.71 million) in a capital increase that aims to finance investments in Brazil, China and France, its French parent company said.

Tereos Internacional, which launched the capital increase in June, said its share offer priced at 2.60 reais per share was fully subscribed and raised 369.6 million reais, French owner Tereos said in a statement on Tuesday.

The capital increase, which leaves cooperative Tereos with 69.6 percent of its Tereos International subsidiary, was also designed to boost the latter entity’s free float on the Sao Paolo stock exchange.

$1 = 0.8056 euros Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Christian Plumb

