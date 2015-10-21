FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Tereos reaches pay deal to end French sugar plant strike
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 21, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Tereos reaches pay deal to end French sugar plant strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company’s statement on deal)

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France’s biggest sugar group, Tereos, said on Wednesday that work would resume at its French plants after it reached a pay settlement with unions to end a week-long strike that has disrupted production.

The strike had put a question mark over this year’s production season, when Tereos plans to process about 15 million tonnes of sugar beet, or nearly half the French crop.

The company said activity was returning to normal after it reached an agreement with the CFDT, CGT and FO unions, which launched the strike over pay.

“The protocol signed today notably sets the figures for the salaries raise as follows: 1.1 percent for general wage increase and 0.3 percent for individual wage increase,” Tereos said in a statement.

Thierry Bailleu, representative for the CFDT union at Tereos, told Reuters earlier that the deal offered a 2 percent increase in overall pay terms.

Workers would resume normal shifts on Thursday, an official at the CGT union said, after staging partial stoppages since Oct. 15 to demand a pay increase higher than an overall 1.1 percent rise previously offered by the company.

The strike disrupted production at nine plants, but Tereos said manufacturing facilities had kept on processing beet sugar.

Tereos, a cooperative group owned by 12,000 farmers, is one of the world’s largest producers of sugar and ethanol.

The company launched its annual production run on Sept. 22, and Bailleu said it was taking in about 140,000 tonnes of just-harvested sugar beet a day. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Bate Felix and Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.