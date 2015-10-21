Deal close to end strike at Tereos' French sugar plants - union

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France’s biggest sugar group Tereos could reach an agreement with unions on Wednesday to end a week-long strike over pay that has disrupted plants at the start of the annual sugar production season, a union official said.

“Good progress was made last night and we have almost reached an overall agreement,” Thierry Bailleu, representative for the CFDT union at Tereos, told Reuters.

A pay settlement could be signed at a further meeting planned later on Wednesday, he said.

Dominique Ibatici of the FO union confirmed more talks were planned on Wednesday, adding that “our wish is to reach an agreement.”

A Tereos spokeswoman said discussions were continuing, declining to comment further.

Bailleu said production was halted at seven of Tereos’s sugar plants. The company on Tuesday said output was disrupted at nine plants.

Tereos workers have carried out partial stoppages since Oct. 15 to demand a higher pay increase than the 1.1 percent rise offered by the company.

Proposals worth about 2 percent in pay terms were now on the table and could lead to a settlement that would allow plants to resume normal production in the next day or two, Bailleu said.

Tereos launched its annual production run, which coincides with the sugar beet harvest, in late September in a campaign in which it expected to process nearly 15 million tonnes of sugar beet, or almost half of the total French harvest.

The pay dispute has threatened to leave sugar beet piling up at farms that supply Tereos’s plants, which process 140,000 tonnes of sugar beet per day, according to Bailleu.

Tereos, a cooperative group made up of about 12,000 farmers, is one of the world’s largest producers of sugar and ethanol.