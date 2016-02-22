Konecranes still sees Terex merger, though timetable may slip

HELSINKI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Konecranes Oyj still expects a planned merger with U.S. crane maker Terex Corp to go ahead though it may take longer than hoped to close, the Finnish firm’s chairman said after a rival Chinese bid emerged for Terex.

Terex said on Friday in response to a Reuters report that it had halted operative integration with Konecranes following the non-binding $3.3 billion offer from Zoomlion.

“The operative development work (between Konecranes and Terex) has come to a point where we can’t go forward before we have approvals from competition authorities,” Konecranes chairman Stig Gustavson told Reuters on Monday.

“But everything else is going forward as it should be,” he said, adding the deal had so far won approvals from two jurisdictions out of the required 10.

Terex said on Friday it had not changed its recommendation in favour of merging with Konecranes.

Konecranes, whose shares dropped 1.2 percent on Monday having fallen 5 percent on Friday, earlier this month changed its forecast on the deal’s expected closure to “approximately mid-year” from the first half of 2016.

Gustavson said that, in the best case, he now expected the deal to close in “late June, or July-August.”

“If the merger fails, it would be a setback for Konecranes, it would need to restructure its operations,” said Antti Viljakainen from Inderes Equity Research.

“Konecranes is in a tough spot... the markets don’t seem to have patience for either a long integration process or a failed merger.”