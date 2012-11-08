New Issue- Terex Corp sells $850 mln in notes

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Terex Corp on Thursday sold $850 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. An originally planned euro tranche was dropped. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEREX AMT $850 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/26/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 464 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS