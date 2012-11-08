FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Terex Corp sells $850 mln in notes
November 8, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Terex Corp sells $850 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Terex Corp on Thursday sold $850
million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    An originally planned euro tranche was dropped.
    Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, RBS, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TEREX

AMT $850 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    05/15/2021   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  11/26/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 464 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

