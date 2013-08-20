Kinder Morgan says fire extinguished at Louisiana terminal

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday it extinguished a fire at its Harvey, Louisiana, facility.

Local media had reported an explosion at the terminal, along the Mississippi River, but a company spokeswoman said there was no explosion. “That’s not accurate. There has been a fire that has been extinguished,” said Emily Mir, a Kinder Morgan spokeswoman.

The facility is a loading and unloading terminal that stores chemicals, vegetable oils, alcohols and animal fats, according to the company website.