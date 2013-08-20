FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan says fire extinguished at Louisiana terminal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan says fire extinguished at Louisiana terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP put out a fire on Tuesday at an ethanol truck rack at its terminal in Harvey, Louisiana, the company said.

It said it did not expect any impact on its customers and that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

“It has been reported that a truck driver suffered burns to his right shin and is in stable condition,” Kinder Morgan said in a statement. The fire was reported at 11.15 a.m. CST (1615 GMT)

Local media had reported an explosion at the terminal, along the Mississippi River, but a company spokeswoman said there was no explosion.

“That’s not accurate,” said Emily Mir, the spokeswoman.

The facility is a loading and unloading terminal that also stores chemicals, vegetable oils, alcohols and animal fats, according to the company website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.