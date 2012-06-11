FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Musket finishes expansion at Bakken crude terminal
June 11, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Musket finishes expansion at Bakken crude terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Musket working up to 60,000 bpd capacity at new terminal

* Facility expansion will rail crude to many markets

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The 50,000-barrel-per-day expansion of Musket Energy’s Dore, North Dakota, crude oil rail terminal facility is complete, with the terminal now able to handle 60,000 bpd of Bakken crude, the privately held company said on Monday.

The facility, which receives Bakken from trucks and the Banner pipeline, is working up to its maximum rate of moving out 60,000 bpd, a company spokesman said.

Musket now is looking to iron out the logistical wrinkles with its rail cars as it moves from a manifest rail system -- a single car -- to a rail train of 104 cars.

The facility is able to hold an empty rail train there during the 12 to 24 hours it takes for another rail car to be filled.

Banner Pipeline Company LLC is a subsidiary of Continental Resources Inc.

Continental is a pioneer in the Bakken oil shale play, where prices of the light, sweet crude are depressed by the high output and lack of infrastructure to move the crude out of the region to refineries.

On Monday, Bakken traded at a $10.25 discount to U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate.

The scramble to add infrastructure to move crude out of the region is on as refineries in Canada and the U.S. West and East coasts all seek ways to move the cheaper priced, high-quality crude to their plants.

“With the flexibility offered by rail, you always have options,” the Musket spokesman said. “The market decides where it is needed.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
