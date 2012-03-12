FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunoco expands Eagle Point, NJ gasoline, heating oil storage
March 12, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 6 years

Sunoco expands Eagle Point, NJ gasoline, heating oil storage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc. said it increased the storage capacity in the Philadelphia area for refined products on the site of its former Eagle Point refinery to ensure supply reliability after refinery shutdowns in the region.

Sunoco, looking to leave the refinery business after several quarters of losing money, said that it now can store 3 million barrels of refined products on the site of the shuttered 145,000-barrel-per-day New Jersey refinery, with 2 million returning to service in 2012 and an unspecified amount still available to return to service.

The company, which has already shuttered its 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook refinery and has its 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery slated for closure if it is not sold by July, also said that it can reverse pipelines to bring product from the New York Harbor as well as increasing railcar off-loading at the site.

