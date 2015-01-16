People's Bank of China has 2 pct of Italy grid Terna

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - People’s Bank of China has a 2 percent stake in Italian power grid operator Terna, Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Friday in daily filings.

The move is the latest in a string of recent acquisitions of stakes by Chinese investors in large Italian companies including oil major Eni, carmaker Fiat, and telecoms operator Telecom Italia.

Terna is controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) through its CDP Reti holding.

State Corporation of China owns 35 percent of CDP Reti. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)