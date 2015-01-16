FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
People's Bank of China has 2 pct of Italy grid Terna
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

People's Bank of China has 2 pct of Italy grid Terna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - People’s Bank of China has a 2 percent stake in Italian power grid operator Terna, Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Friday in daily filings.

The move is the latest in a string of recent acquisitions of stakes by Chinese investors in large Italian companies including oil major Eni, carmaker Fiat, and telecoms operator Telecom Italia.

Terna is controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) through its CDP Reti holding.

State Corporation of China owns 35 percent of CDP Reti. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.