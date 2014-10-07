FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Terna CEO says dividends can continue to be paid
October 7, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Terna CEO says dividends can continue to be paid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s electricity grid operator Terna said on Tuesday the company will continue to pay dividends going forward despite gloomy turnover expectations.

“I believe I can confirm dividend policy, and that they can continue to be paid in any scenario,” Matteo Del Fante said during testimony in the Senate.

Del Fante earlier had said that he expected 2016 to be “the worst year in history for Terna in terms of turnover”. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesco Piscioneri; writing by Steve Scherer)

