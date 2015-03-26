FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terna CEO expects to buy railway power line assets by end-Q3
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
March 26, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Terna CEO expects to buy railway power line assets by end-Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Terna expects to close the acquisition of power line assets from Italy’s state-owned railways (FS) before the end of the third quarter, the power grid operator’s CEO said on Thursday.

“FS is asking for 1 billion euros. We are ready to pay that but only if it creates value for the system and for consumers,” Matteo Del Fante told Reuters in an interview on the group’s new 2015-2019 plan.

Del Fante said the dividend of 0.2 euros per share that Terna said it would pay in 2014 and 2015 did not represent a floor but was sustainable over the plan.

Del Fante said he expected integration of Europe’s power grids to come about through better connections and the use of software and hardware rather than through mergers and acquisitions. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
