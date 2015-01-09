Italy's rail power grid sale threatens higher electricity prices

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A law paving the way for Italian power grid operator Terna to buy power lines owned by state-owned railways (FS) could spell higher electricity bills for consumers at a time when Italy is seeking to cut energy prices for businesses.

FS, which the government plans to privatise, is in talks to sell state-controlled Terna the grids that power its trains in a deal that could be worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Legislation approved just before Christmas recognised the 9,000 km-long FS network as part of Italy’s power transmission backbone, giving Terna the option to buy the grids and have them included in its regulated asset base (RAB).

Terna earns its money from investments to build out and improve the grid with returns set by the energy regulator (AEEGSI). If Terna bought the FS network, AEEGSI would allow it to pass on the RAB cost of the investment to consumers through electricity bills.

“Italians have already paid once for the FS power lines through taxes, now the government is proposing they pay again through their electricity bills,” says Giorgio Merletti, the president of small business association Confartigianato.

Italian businesses have long paid some of the highest prices in Europe for their electricity. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged to bring down energy bills to help competitiveness.

Serena Sileoni, partner at think-tank Bruno Leoni, says the power grid is a natural monopoly and rolling everything under one roof could boost synergies. However, she said much of the FS network was old and needed to be upgraded.

“It’s hard to say how much it’s worth ... but it certainly seems to be a long way from the one billion euros the Treasury and the FS have indicated,” she said.

Railway CEO Michele Elia said in October the grid was worth around 1 billion euros. Terna has not spoken of a valuation but has said it will not overpay for the asset.

The AEEGSI now has until the end of February to come up with a RAB valuation for the FS grid assets which could impact the final price FS and Terna need to agree on.

The Italian government, which funds FS investments in Italy, is keen to press ahead with plans to privatise the network to raise cash for its stretched coffers.

At the end of December Terna and FS signed a non-binding agreement over the purchase of the railway grids in a deal that could be completed before the summer. ($1 = 0.8465 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)