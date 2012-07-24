FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terna H1 beats forecast as grid fees boost core earnings
July 24, 2012

Terna H1 beats forecast as grid fees boost core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italian power grid company Terna said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first six months rose 10 percent on the same period last year, boosted by higher grid and dispatching fees.

In a statement, Terna said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 668.9 million euros, above an analyst consensus estimate provided by the company of 661 million euros.

Terna, Europe’s biggest independent power grid operator, said its net profit in the period fell 4.9 percent to 221.9 million euros because of higher taxes.

As part of austerity measures, the Italian government introduced an energy tax last year which hit the bottom line of many energy companies.

Net debt at the end of June was 5.887 billion euros billion euros, up 764 million euros from the same period last year.

Terna has benefited from new tariff regulations as well as increased political stability under the government of Mario Monti. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

