Terna purchase of Snam stake at zero cost for govt-document

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - The acquisition of a 28.3 percent stake of Italian gas transport group Snam by power grid operator Terna would have the advantage of coming at zero cost to the Italian government, according to a document seen by Reuters.

A confidential proposal by an investment bank said the acquisition of the stake by Terna would cost the grid operator around 3.5 billion euros which it could pay for through cash it has and debt.

The Italian government, which controls both Terna and oil and gas group Eni, has called on Eni to sell its 52 percent stake in Snam to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

The government, which sees Snam as a strategic asset, is studying a series of options on how to conduct the separation and will introduce a decree before the end of May.

One of the several options on the table includes state-owned financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) buying the stake in Snam, sources have said.

But critics have said Rome buying a stake in Snam at a time of austerity when it is seeking to reduce Italy’s debt would not be right.

“The Terna-Snam idea is just one of the options put forward. At the moment it is not on the government’s agenda,” a government source said.

Industry minister Corrado Passera has said a link-up of Terna and Snam would not make industrial sense.

According to the banking document a Terna-Snam integration would creaste synergies of around 100 million euros per year at the level of core earnings. The synergies would be available even if there was no merger between the two groups.

A tie up with Terna would be rapid while the alternatives could require 12-24 months, the document said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)