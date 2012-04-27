UPDATE 1-Terna-Snam deal would save Italy 4 bln euros - bank

* Terna can fund stake buy without public cash - bank document

* Rome to pass decree on Snam-Eni separation by end-May

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - An investment bank has put forward a plan that envisages Italian power grid operator Terna buying a controlling stake in gas transport group Snam in a 3.5 billion-euro ($4.6 billion) deal without using public money.

That would be a welcome boost for Italy’s government, which is toiling under a 1.9-trillion euro debt burden. I t wants state-controlled oil group Eni to sell its 52 percent stake in Snam to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset, is considering h ow to split up the pair, and will introduce a decree before the end of May.

The confidential bank proposal, seen by Reuters, said Terna could fund the purchase of a 28.3 percent stake of Snam with cash it has on its balance sheet, and debt.

One of several options on the government’s table includes state-owned financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) buying the stake in Snam, sources have said.

But critics have said it would not be appropriate that the government buys a stake in Snam trough CDP at a time of austerity when it is seeking to reduce Italy’s debt.

“The Terna-Snam idea is one of the options. Today it’s not on the government agenda,” a government source said on Friday.

Industry minister Corrado Passera has said a link-up of Terna and Snam would not make industrial sense.

The document seen by Reuters said the Terna option could save the state more than 4 billion euros, compared with the CDP option.

Both options foresee Eni selling the remaining stake of around 20 percent on the market.

Terna declined to comment. Snam and Eni have said they will not comment until the government decree is introduced.

A tie-up of Snam and Terna would create a leading European grid operator along the lines of the UK’s National Grid.

According to broker UBS, the strategic rationale of such a deal for Terna would be obvious: “Although opportunities in power infrastructure may begin to plateau and possibly fade post-2016, gas investments could be about to enjoy a renaissance were Italy to turn into a gas hub,” it said in a report.

Snam, which aims to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects, is assessing joint infrastructure projects with Belgium’s Fluxys SA.

The Terna tie-up would require some three months while the alternatives could require between 12 and 24 months, the document said.