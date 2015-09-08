FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Terra Firma names ex-Sainsbury chief King as vice chairman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Terra Firma names ex-Sainsbury chief King as vice chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - UK private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners said it appointed Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket chain operator J Sainsbury Plc, as vice chairman and head of its portfolio businesses.

Terra Firma also said it was promoting General Counsel Trudy Cooke to the position of chief operating officer and Head of Tax Dominic Spiri to the role of chief financial officer.

King, known for spearheading turnarounds at companies, stepped down as Sainsbury’s CEO last July after a decade at the helm.

He has since taken up advisory roles at some private companies and even lead the review of safety practices at holiday company Thomas Cook after it made headlines over the death of two children during one of its holidays.

Terra Firma, since its inception in 1994 by Guy Hands, has invested over 16 billion euros in 33 businesses with an aggregate enterprise value of over 48 billion euros.

It currently has a diverse portfolio of businesses in various stages of development. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.