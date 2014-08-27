FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terra Firma plans UK's Garden Centre Group sale -Bloomberg
August 27, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Terra Firma plans UK's Garden Centre Group sale -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners is looking to sell the Garden Centre Group two years after buying the business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terra Firma has held talks with potential advisers about a sale or a public floatation, which could value the company at up to 700 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1pHSNTc)

The Garden Centre Group operates 129 sites throughout the UK and generates revenue through the sale of gardening and related products, revenue from on-site restaurants and lease income from sub-letting space to third-party retailers, according to Terra Firma’s website.

Representatives of the UK-based buyout group could not immediately be reached outside regular working hours in the UK.

$1 = 0.6032 British Pounds Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore, editing by David Evans

