HELSINKI Feb 10 Finnish government said on
Friday that commodity trading company Trafigura will take a
stake in Terrafame, Finland's state-owned nickel and zinc mine,
as part of a 250 million euro ($266 million) arrangement.
Trafigura's Galena Private Equity Resarch Fund will take a
stake of 15.5 percent in the mine, and will also finance a loan.
The arrangement will secure the completion of the mine's
ramp-up, the government said.
The government took over the troubled mine last year and
founded Terrafame to build it up after production problems and
environmental damage pushed former owner Talvivaara
into a debt restructuring in 2013.
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Tuomas Forsell)