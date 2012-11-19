FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terra Firma buys Annington Homes from Nomura for 3.2 bln stg
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Terra Firma buys Annington Homes from Nomura for 3.2 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Terra Firma said on Monday it had agreed to buy Annington Homes from Nomura International in a deal worth 3.2 billion pounds ($5.1 billion).

It said the acquisition of Annington, which owns around 40,000 properties which are mainly let to the Ministry of Defence, should be complete by the end of the year.

The deal will have an enterprise value of 3.2 billion pounds, made up of 1 billion pounds of new equity and debt financing, and assumed existing debt of 2.2 billion pounds.

