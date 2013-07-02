Deutsche Annington may cut back number of shares in float-sources

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - German property company Deutsche Annington, majority-owned by private equity company Terra Firma, may cut the number of shares on offer in its stock market listing to help support the process, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

“It’s the only option if this thing is still going ahead,” a source familiar with the process, who declined to be named, said on Tuesday.

When the order books on the sale closed on Tuesday afternoon, the company had not had enough orders for all the shares on offer. As of Tuesday morning, it had orders for 80 percent of the shares, three people familiar with the matter said.

Terra Firma is against lowering the price range of between 18 and 21 euros, another person familiar with the process said. Based on this range, the sale would value the whole company at about 4 billion euros.

Deutsche Annington and Terra Firma declined to comment.

Terra Firma had planned to sell 27.4 million existing shares, with the option to sell an additional 7.4 million shares, the so-called “greenshoe”, while Deutsche Annington was offering 22.2 million new shares to raise money to cut debt.

The European property sector has seen a string of flotation this year, including British estate agency Countrywide Holdings , British housebuilder Crest Nicholson and Poland’s state-controlled real estate group PHN.

LEG Immobilien was the first German property company to list its shares this year, raising 1.3 billion euros in January.

Deutsche Annington is based in Bochum.