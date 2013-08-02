FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Guy Hands' Terra Firma sells Phoenix to Hastings
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Guy Hands' Terra Firma sells Phoenix to Hastings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Terra Firma, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, has sold Northern Irish gas distribution company Phoenix Natural Gas Limited to Australian infrastructure investor Hastings Funds Management.

Terra Firma, best known for its purchase of music group EMI, which it later lost to Citigroup after defaulting on its loans, paid 532 million euros ($704.02 million) for Phoenix in 2005.

Both firms declined to comment on how much Hastings had paid, but Bloomberg reported the deal was worth around 700 million pounds ($1.06 billion), citing people familiar with the talks.

Phoenix owns and operates the natural gas network for the greater Belfast area and is responsible for making gas available to around half the population of Northern Ireland.

Terra Firma said it had sold Carmel Capital, of which Phoenix is a subsidiary, to Hastings. In buying Phoenix, Hastings will also draw on money it manages on behalf of the Royal Bank of Scotland pension fund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
