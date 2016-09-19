RPT-SunEdison's two yieldcos exploring strategic options, including sale

(Corrects SunEdison spelling in first paragraph)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc, said on Monday that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.

The yieldcos were not part of SunEdison's bankruptcy in April and said at the tine that they had sufficient liquidity to operate and that their assets were not available to satisfy the claims of SunEdison creditors. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)