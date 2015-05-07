FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdison's emerging market unit files for IPO
#Market News
May 7, 2015

SunEdison's emerging market unit files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - TerraForm Global Inc, formed by solar company SunEdison Inc to own and operate some of its power plants in emerging markets, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of its class A common shares.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company's IPO filing had a nominal fundraising target of $700 million. (1.usa.gov/1QpNQK6)

The amount of money a company says its IPO will raise in its initial filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

