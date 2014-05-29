FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdison entity files for U.S. IPO
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

SunEdison entity files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc, an entity of solar company SunEdison Inc, filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $50 million.

\TerraForm is a “yield co”, which will be a separate, dividend-paying entity of SunEdison.

TerraForm intends to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TERP". (link.reuters.com/jax69v)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

