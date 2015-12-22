FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Appaloosa seeks to inspect Terraform's books
December 22, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund Appaloosa seeks to inspect Terraform's books

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc shareholder Appaloosa Management LP said it wants to inspect the books of the solar yieldco to learn more about its dealings with parent SunEdison Inc.

The hedge fund said on Tuesday its request was related to SunEdison’s deal to buy Vivint Solar Inc.

Funds affiliated with Appaloosa together own 7.6 million shares, or 9.5 percent of the outstanding Class A Common stock of TerraForm Power. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
