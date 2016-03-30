TerraForm CEO Brian Wuebbels steps down

March 30 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc, an operator of clean energy power plants, said its chief executive, Brian Wuebbels, has resigned, effective immediately.

Wuebbels, who is also stepping down as the chief executive of TerraForm Global, is resigning from the board of directors and as the president of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, the companies said on Wednesday.

TerraForm added that Peter Blackmore has been appointed to lead the office of chairman on an interim basis. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)