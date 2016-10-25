FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
D.E.Shaw proposes to replace SunEdison as Terraform Power sponsor
October 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

D.E.Shaw proposes to replace SunEdison as Terraform Power sponsor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co made a non-binding proposal to replace SunEdison Inc as the operating sponsor of the bankrupt solar company's yieldco Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

D.E. Shaw said earlier this month it may make an offer for SunEdison's stake in Terraform Power.

TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc , the two "yieldcos" of SunEdison, said in September that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.

The two companies were also considering replacing SunEdison with a new sponsor, by negotiating new sponsorship arrangements or by assuming SunEdison's existing sponsorship agreements. (bit.ly/2f3X7il) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

