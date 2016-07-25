FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdison unit TerraForm Power adopts poison pill
July 25, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

SunEdison unit TerraForm Power adopts poison pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc's unit TerraForm Power Inc said it had adopted a shareholders rights plan to prevent any sale of a significant number of Class A shares in the company by its bankrupt parent.

Brookfield Asset Management and Appaloosa said in a regulatory filing on Friday that they would jointly bid for SunEdison's stake in TerraForm Power.

Separately, SunEdison said on Monday it was working collaboratively with its two yieldcos to explore "value creation options" for the companies' Class B shares held by SunEdison.

The rights plan, popularly known as "poison pill", will be triggered if a party takes 15 percent ownership of TerraForm Power.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

