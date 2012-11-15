FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Terra Mauricia pretax profit hit by lower power sales
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 15, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Terra Mauricia pretax profit hit by lower power sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Terra Mauricia, the leading Mauritian sugar producer, has posted a 52 percent fall in nine-month pretax profit because of lower electricity sales.

Terra, which generates electricity from sugarcane waste, said on Thursday pretax profit fell to 74.3 million rupees ($2.4 million). Revenue from energy production fell nearly a fifth to 890 million rupees.

Sugar sales fell 4.6 percent to 382 million rupees.

“The drop in turnover from energy activities is attributable to lower electricity off-take by the Central Electricity Board. Profits are down mainly due to higher maintenance costs of an exceptional nature,” the company said.

Terra, which has a 25 percent stake in Sucrivoire - a sugar firm based in Ivory Coast, posted a loss per share of 0.11 rupee against earnings per share of 0.06 rupee in the 2011 period. ($1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.