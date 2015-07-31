FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Families of terror victims seek U.S. Supreme Court review
July 31, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Families of terror victims seek U.S. Supreme Court review

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Families of victims of a violent 1972 attack at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in their case as they try to recover a $378 million judgment against North Korea for its alleged role in aiding the raid.

In a petition last week, lawyers for the families at the Berkman Law Office said an opinion from the high court is needed to ensure that victims of terrorism can recover monetary judgments and to clarify victims’ rights when a country loses its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, as North Korea did.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KEU4Do

