Terumo sues Olympus over lost shareholder value-Jiji

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Terumo Corp has filed a lawsuit against Olympus Corp seeking damages for lost shareholder value, Jiji News Agency said on Tuesday.

Medical device maker Terumo announced last week a proposal to invest 50 billion yen ($640 million) in cash-strapped Olympus in an apparent bid to rally shareholder support behind it against rival offers from the likes of Sony Corp and Fujifilm Holdings. Terumo was not immediately available for comment.

Olympus, which makes cameras and endoscopes, seeking to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.