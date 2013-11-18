BRIEF-Tervita to issue senior notes

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tervita Corp: * Announces intention to issue senior notes and commencement of cash tender offer and consent solicitation for 11% senior notes due 2015 * Intends to offer up to US$325 million in aggregate principal amount of U.S.-dollar denominated senior notes due 2018 * Says has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 11.000 per cent senior notes due 2015 * Says announces solicitation of consents for the adoption of certain amendments to the indenture governing the 2015 notes * Source text for Eikon