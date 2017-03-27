FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-FDA approves Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug
March 27, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-FDA approves Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Tesaro Inc's key drug, niraparib, for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.

The U.S. biopharmaceutical company's shares were up 7.78 percent at $168.9 in extended trading.

Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer affects the tissue covering the ovary or lining of the fallopian tube or abdominal wall.

Niraparib kills cancer cells by inhibiting the production of proteins called PARPs, which help repair damaged DNA strands, thereby hastening the death of some types of cancer cells.

Effective PARP inhibitors are sought after by drugmakers because of their potential to be used in combination with other types of cancer treatments to create new breakthroughs in treatments.

Last year, Tesaro entered into a partnership with pharmaceutical company Merck & Co Inc to study the effects of using niraparib in combination with Keytruda, Merck's immuno-oncology treatment.

The drug also received orphan drug designation specifically for its use in treating recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer, the company said.

Tesaro expects to launch niraparib in the United States in late April. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

