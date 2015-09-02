FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Tesaro's treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves Tesaro's treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tesaro Inc’s treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in adults, the company said on Wednesday.

The drug, Rolapitant, was approved to be used along with other agents to prevent delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of chemotherapy, Tesaro said.

Tesaro licensed Rolapitant from Opko Health Inc in December 2010, giving it worldwide rights to develop and market the therapy. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

