Tesaro nausea drug effective in late-stage trials
December 23, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Tesaro nausea drug effective in late-stage trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc said its experimental drug for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting was found effective in two late-stage studies.

The trials tested the drug, rolapitant, in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy that can induce vomiting.

The patients either received a combination of two drugs to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy or rolapitant plus the two-drug combo.

Tesaro said it continued to enroll patients in a third late-stage trial of the drug, and was preparing for a marketing approval application by mid-2014.

