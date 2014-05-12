REFILE-Tesaro's experimental drug meets main goal in final trial

(Refiles to fix spelling of “experimental” in paragraph 1)

May 12 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc said its experimental drug for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting met the main goal in a third late-stage trial.

Tesaro shares jumped nearly 15 percent to $27.50 in premarket trading.

The company had said in December the drug, rolapitant, was also found to be effective for use in the same indication in two other late-stage trials. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)