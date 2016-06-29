FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug shows benefit in late-stage trial
June 29, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug shows benefit in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc said its ovarian cancer drug met the main goal of prolonging survival in patients, without the disease worsening, in a late-stage trial, sending its shares up 69 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, niraparib, improved progression-free survival in certain ovarian cancer patients. The study enrolled more than 500 subjects.

The median progression-free survival for patients treated with niraparib was 21 months, compared to 5.5 months for those on a placebo. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

