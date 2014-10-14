FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco suspends 3 more employees as part of accounting probe
October 14, 2014

Tesco suspends 3 more employees as part of accounting probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco has suspended another three employees as part of a probe into a 250 million pounds($399 million) profit mis-statement, taking the total number of suspended staff to eight.

“We have asked three employees to step aside to facilitate the investigation into the potential overstatement of profits in UK food for the first half of the year,” said a spokeswoman for the firm.

The identities of the three were not disclosed.

Tesco will provide an update on the investigation with its interim results on Oct. 23.

1 US dollar = 0.6272 British pound Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

