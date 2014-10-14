FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends three more employees in accounting probe
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 14, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends three more employees in accounting probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco has removed another three employees from their jobs as it continues to probe a 250 million pounds ($400 million) profit overstatement.

The latest suspensions, announced on Tuesday, take the total number of suspended employees to eight.

“We have asked three employees to step aside to facilitate the investigation into the potential overstatement of profits in UK food for the first half of the year,” said a spokeswoman for the firm.

The identities of the three were not disclosed.

Tesco said it will provide an update on the investigation with its interim results on Oct. 23.

The overstatement, relating to payments from suppliers and first disclosed on Sept. 22, has knocked over 4 billion pounds off Tesco’s stock market value.

The stock was down 1 percent at 178.7 pence at 12.14 GMT.

People familiar with the situation have named the first five suspended executives as UK managing director Chris Bush, UK finance director Carl Rogberg, commercial director John Scouler food sourcing director Matt Simister and group commercial director Kevin Grace.

Tesco is also being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

1 US dollar = 0.6272 British pound Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.