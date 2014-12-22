FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog to probe PwC over Tesco accounting scandal
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog to probe PwC over Tesco accounting scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), said on Monday it had launched an inquiry into PwC over its auditing of Tesco’s 2012, 2013 and 2014 accounts.

In October Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said it had misstated its profits by 263 million pounds ($411 million), compounding a disastrous run of profit warnings.

PwC were not immediately available for comment.

The watchdog has powers to sanction accounting firms and their staff for failing to apply book-keeping rules properly.

$1 = 0.6402 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
