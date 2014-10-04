FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Struggling Tesco supermarket takes delivery of private jet - FT
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 4, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Struggling Tesco supermarket takes delivery of private jet - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British grocer Tesco has taken delivery of a corporate jet worth $50 million just days after announcing it had overstated its profits by 250 million pounds ($399.08 million), the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The Gulfstream 550 long-range jet was ordered early last year during the tenure of former chief executive Philip Clarke who was ousted in July, the paper said.

Britain’s biggest retailer was strongly criticised by shareholders last year when it revealed it was running a fleet of four executive jets, despite falling sales at home and troubles abroad.

A Tesco spokesman declined to comment on the new jet but said: “All aircraft operated by Tesco are in the process of being sold.”

Last month Tesco’s new boss Dave Lewis said the company needed to make changes in the way it operates after an accounting scandal that led to first-half profits being overstated wiped 3 billion pounds from its stock market value.

“Turning our business around will require change in our culture, as well as in our processes and our brand proposition,” he said in an email to staff.

Britain’s financial watchdog has launched a full investigation into the accounting error, which effectively brought about Tesco’s third profit warning in two months. (1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound)

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.