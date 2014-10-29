Britain's Fraud Office to probe Tesco accounting errors-Sky News

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to launch a formal criminal probe into accounting errors at troubled supermarket Tesco, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Britain’s biggest retailer, which has suffered a string of recent profit warnings and management exits, is already being investigated by accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, after the firm overstated first-half profits by $263 million pounds (424 million).

Both the SFO and Tesco declined to comment. Shares in Tesco slipped half a percent on the news. (1 US dollar = 0.6206 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)