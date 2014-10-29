FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Fraud Office to probe Tesco accounting errors-Sky News
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 29, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Britain's Fraud Office to probe Tesco accounting errors-Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to launch a formal criminal probe into accounting errors at troubled supermarket Tesco, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Britain’s biggest retailer, which has suffered a string of recent profit warnings and management exits, is already being investigated by accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, after the firm overstated first-half profits by $263 million pounds (424 million).

Both the SFO and Tesco declined to comment. Shares in Tesco slipped half a percent on the news. (1 US dollar = 0.6206 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.