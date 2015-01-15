FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lewis brings in marketing experts to revive Tesco's image
January 15, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Lewis brings in marketing experts to revive Tesco's image

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The new boss of Britain’s biggest supermarket chain Tesco has drafted in the advertising agency behind some of the world’s most famous adverts, BBH, following a disastrous period of profit warnings and an accounting scandal.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty is an award-winning British ad agency owned by France’s Publicis and is known for creating adverts for Audi, Levi Straus, British Airways and Johnnie Walker.

Tesco’s new chief executive Dave Lewis is likely to have known the agency from his time at consumer goods group Unilever , when it created the well known “Lynx Effect” adverts for Unilever’s Lynx deodorant.

Lewis said on Thursday that both BBH and consultants Blue Rubicon would start work with Tesco, while it will stop working with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy.

“Blue Rubicon is a proven adviser to boards around the world on corporate and brand turnarounds. It will lead on reputation strategy, positioning and reputation campaigning,” Lewis said.

“Both businesses will play a central role as Tesco reconnects with customers and rebuilds trust in the brand in the coming years.”

Tesco said its financial public relations adviser, Brunswick, would remain in its position.

Last Thursday Tesco said it would slash costs, close stores and sell assets to fund lower prices and mend its finances, as it fights back from market share losses.

As part of the turnaround, analysts also expect it to consider changing its brand from the “Every Little Helps” slogan. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
