10 months ago
UK's National Crime Agency investigating Tesco Bank cyber attack
November 8, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

UK's National Crime Agency investigating Tesco Bank cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) is leading a criminal investigation into the theft of money from thousands of bank accounts at Tesco Bank, a unit of Tesco Plc, according to a statement from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The NCSC, a new government body announced in November last year tasked with handling cyber incidents in Britain, said it was already working with Tesco Bank and the NCA, including providing on-site assistance to the bank.

"Given the investigation thus far and the evidence at hand, the National Cyber Security Centre is unaware of any wider threat to the UK banking sector connected with this incident," the NCSC said in the statement on its website on Monday. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter)

