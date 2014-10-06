FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco strengthens board with two new non-exec directors
October 6, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tesco strengthens board with two new non-exec directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tesco, the troubled British grocer, has beefed-up its board with the appointment of two new non-executive directors who provide retail and international experience.

The firm, which is reeling from an accounting scandal, said on Monday Richard Cousins and Mikael Ohlsson will join the board on Nov. 1.

Cousins is the chief executive of catering group Compass , while Ohlsson was until September 2013 CEO and President of the IKEA Group.

“Mikael and Richard have been updated on and are wholly supportive of the steps being taken by the new management team to rebuild trust in Tesco and to focus all the resources of the business to deliver value to our customers,” said Chairman Richard Broadbent. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

