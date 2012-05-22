REFILE-Tesco CEO turns down 372,000 pound bonus

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Tesco, the world’s No.3 retailer, said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Philip Clarke had opted not to take his annual bonus as a result of poor performance in its core British market.

Tesco, whose shares have lost almost a quarter of their value so far this year, said in a statement on its website to coincide with the publication of the retailer’s annual report that its top 5,000 managers would receive a reduced annual bonus representing 16.9 percent of their maximum entitlement.

Executive directors will receive 13.5 percent of the maximum.

“I decided at the beginning of the year that I would decline my annual bonus for 2012,” Clarke said in a statement emailed to Reuters. “I wasn’t satisfied with the performance in the UK and I won’t take the bonus. I‘m confident that we’re tackling the right issues.”

Clarke would have been entitled to a payout of about 372,000 pounds ($587,900) had he taken the 13.5 percent being paid to other executive directors.