Breakingviews: Tesco urgently needs new chairman

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - It is nearly four months since the chairman of Tesco said he would step down. Richard Broadbent’s decision has made it easier for the new executive team, led by Chief Executive Dave Lewis, to start fixing the troubled grocer. But the reformation now needs a board that is firing on all cylinders. In other words, it needs a new chairman.

Without one, it will be difficult to resolve the legacy issues that are casting a shadow on the company’s reputation. The investigation launched by Christine Tacon, the UK’s Groceries Code Adjudicator, on Feb. 5 may be the least worrying of the three inquiries the company is now tackling. The Serious Fraud Office has a criminal investigation into accounting practice under way. Meanwhile, the Financial Reporting Council has reminded observers that it has “disciplinary powers in relation to misconduct by accountants” and that it is “monitoring” the Tesco situation. But it is still serious.

It will be hard for anyone to wipe Tesco’s regulatory slate totally clean. But the effort falls squarely within the remit of the chairmanship. Broadbent, it can be safely assumed, is performing his duties as soon-to-be ex-chairman with all due professionalism. But fairly or unfairly, he is associated with Tesco’s woefully disappointing recent past. The shares halved in value between his appointment in November 2011 and his decision to step aside three years later.

A new chairman - a chairwoman might be better still - is needed to ensure that future governance is best in class. Also, Lewis will need authoritative support in dealing with the large unanswered questions over strategy. Tesco needs to decide whether to garner substantial financial firepower by selling its Asian, continental European, or banking businesses. The proceeds could be used to settle nagging balance sheet doubts. In the UK, Tesco also has to find a way to deal with fast expanding rivals offering shoppers big discounts.

The list is long: three regulatory investigations plus reputational, governance and strategic issues. This is no time for a lame duck chairman.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Christine Tacon, a UK retailing regulator, has said she has a “reasonable suspicion” that Tesco, Britain’s largest food retailer, has breached a code of conduct for which she is responsible.

- The Groceries Code Adjudicator said she was considering information she was given relating to circumstances surrounding the retailer’s admission last September that its profit had been over-stated.

- A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken action to strengthen compliance and, as we have announced, we are changing the way we work with suppliers. We will continue to cooperate fully with the GCA as she carries out her investigation and welcome the opportunity for our suppliers to provide direct feedback.”

- On Oct. 23 Richard Broadbent, the Tesco chairman, said: “I will begin now to prepare the ground to ensure an orderly process for my own succession.” (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)