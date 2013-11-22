FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lrp V Luxembourg says sold 1.1 mln Tesco common shares at $18.63/share
November 22, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Lrp V Luxembourg says sold 1.1 mln Tesco common shares at $18.63/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - TESCO Corp : * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. announces sale of common shares of Tesco

Corporation * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. - sold 1.1 million common shares of TESCO

Corp at a price of $18.63 per common share * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. says shares represent about 2.74% of the

outstanding common shares of Tesco * Lrp v Luxembourg holdings s.a r.l. - following completion of the sale, co

held 5.8 million shares, 14.85% of the outstanding common shares of Tesco * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage

