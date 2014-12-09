FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesco CEO says "quietly optimistic" about what firm is doing
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 9, 2014

BRIEF-Tesco CEO says "quietly optimistic" about what firm is doing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc

* CEO Dave Lewis says seeing “encouraging signs” from selective price cuts

* Says review of group portfolio continuing, no update today

* CEO says has received “very positive” reaction from suppliers

* CEO says “quietly optimistic” about what firm is doing

* CEO says have started to “re-base relationship we have with suppliers”

* CEO says “not walking away from rebates with suppliers”

* CEO says “incredibly difficult” to predict timeframe of turnaround

* CEO says UK head likely to be recruited within the next few months Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)

